How one Brazilian judge could suspend Musk's X in the coming hours

Brazil is a key market for X and other platforms. Some 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month, according to the market research group Emarketer. Musk, a self-described ''free speech absolutist,'' has claimed de Moraes' actions amount to censorship and rallied support from Brazil's political right. He has also said that he wants his platform to be a ''global town square'' where information flows freely. The loss of the Brazilian market — the world's fourth-biggest democracy — would make achieving this goal more difficult.