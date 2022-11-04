A longtime Hopkins first responder died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest while on the job.

Assistant Fire Chief James "Jimmy" Scanlon died after he suffered the medical emergency on Thursday, according to a news release from the city of Hopkins. Because he responded to a fire call the morning of the cardiac arrest episode, it is considered a line of duty death, the city said.

Scanlon worked for the fire department for 14 years as a firefighter and served as assistant chief since 2019. He also worked for the city's police department as a reserve officer, dispatcher and public safety officer from 2004-17.

Scanlon left the department in 2016 to work at the Bloomington Police Department.

Scanlon graduated from Hopkins High School in 2003 and started working for the city when he was 16 years old as a seasonal employee helping his father, according to the release.

He is survived by his partner Kat Willette and his children Arabella, 15, Killian, 6 and twins Laina and Liam, 4.

"Jimmy was known for his superior knowledge of IT, commitment to the City and willingness to help out however he could. He will be deeply missed," Hopkins Fire Department Chief Dale Specken said in the release. "Our condolences go out to Chief Scanlon's family."

A visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain at half-staff through the day of Scanlon's funeral.