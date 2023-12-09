Tiptoe, a two-year-old donkey that provides therapeutic services to humans and serves as a seeing-eye guide for blind animals, has become a bit of a local celebrity lately as demand booms for his unique visits to treatment centers.

But he didn't have an easy start to life.

A few days after Tiptoe was born at Save the Brays Donkeys Rescue sanctuary in Milaca, handlers discovered his mother had stomped on the baby donkey's neck and all four feet. It caused serious and permanent injuries. Tiptoe spent over a month in an intensive care unit, the first of several stints.

Later, he nearly lost a foot following a hypothermic episode. The long stays in hospitals made Tiptoe especially comfortable around humans, who became his nurturers instead of his mother, said Erin Larson of Minnetonka, who now owns Tiptoe.

"He was fed on a bottle in the rescuer's house, and I think he truly identifies as a human," she said.

The unusual upbringing made Tiptoe different from most donkeys. But his affectionate, calm demeanor also made him perfect to help out blind animals.

The sanctuary paired Tiptoe with a donkey that couldn't see, and put a bell around his neck so his blind friend could follow. The bell rings as Tiptoe moves about, letting the other donkey know where to go to get food, water, and shelter if it starts raining or snowing.

Larson, who is not with the Save the Brays sanctuary, later adopted Tiptoe. She paired him with a blind horse she owns — Ty — that needed help. They now live together at a barn in Corcoran.

"Tiptoe is there when things are scary, or if it's windy, and Ty gets disoriented," Larson said. "He can hear that bell and 'Tippy' will calm him down."

The horse and donkey became immediate friends when they were introduced, she said, and began giving each other affectionate scratches.

"Everyone just started crying," she said.

The affection Tiptoe showed for people also inspired Larson to start bringing him around memory care facilities to provide therapy. He often pays visits to people with dementia.

On Thursday, Larson took Tiptoe to the home of a couple with dementia in Minnetonka. It was their first visit to a private home.

Harmony Gallegos, who is a caretaker for the couple, said their eyes "lit up" when they saw a donkey in a Christmas elf costume waltz into their carpeted living room to give them hugs and hang out. Gallegos said she was shocked that the woman she cares for, Mary, still remembered and was gushing about Tiptoe the day after the visit.

"Tiptoe would lean his head into her and wanted nothing but a cheek-to-cheek kind of connection," Gallegos said. "He was loving that she was kissing his nose, he just stayed so calm for it."

The visit also made the woman recall old memories of raising donkeys and horses on a farm.

"The break that it gives the caregivers and the people with their form of dementia is so heartwarming, she said

Afterwards the group did some painting together. Larson put a canvas and paint in a Ziploc bag, before putting some grain on top so Tiptoe would press his nose down onto it and make a painting on top of the couple's laps.

Where other donkeys prefer staying at home, relaxing in their stalls, Larson said she thinks Tiptoe has become passionate about helping blind animals and offering therapy for people.

"We truly think he found his purpose," Larson said.

Tiptoe especially enjoys spending time with babies and elderly people, Larson said. He seems to match the energy of whoever he's around.

"He doesn't nip, he never kicks; he just gets it," she said.

Larson now receives inquiries from a wide range of facilities asking for Tiptoe's services. He is scheduled to visit a children's nursery next week. Nonprofits and shelters have also been asking about visits, Larson said.

They are also trying to get him a custom pair of Nike shoes for walking on non-carpeted floors. Recently, Larson started charging for Tiptoe's visits to pay handlers, but she said they won't turn anyone down. She has also gotten offers for donations to help cover donkey visits for people who can't afford it.

These days, Tiptoe lives in a stall with a sign that reads "Tiptoe's Kissing Booth." He gets a lot of attention from people who pass through the barn, Larson said: "Every day, like 10 to 15 women stop and give him smooches on their way through."