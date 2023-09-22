Maple Grove

Built in 2000, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,862 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops, full finished basement and an in-ground sprinkler system on a corner lot. Listed by Shawn Palmer, Edina Realty, 612-220-8668.

Minneapolis

Built in 1929, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Northrop neighborhood has 2,193 square feet and features three bedrooms on the second level, finished third level, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, full partially finished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jim Seabold, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-276-8555.

Rosemount

Built in 1991, this four-bedroom three-bath house has 3,313 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, sunroom, full finished basement, porch, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Janelle Pierzina, 612-708-5011, and Megan McNeil, 612-704-7171, Edina Realty.