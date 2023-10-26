Corcoran

Built in 2021, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,339 square feet and features three bedrooms and a laundry on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops, patio, porch and an association membership. Listed by Jay Ettinger, Edina Realty, 612-990-7777.

St. Paul

Built in 1916, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood listed for $449,999 has 1,761 square feet and features hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, stainless-steel appliances, full basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Chauncy Williams-Barefield, Bridge Realty, 651-262-3933.

White Bear Township

Built in 1975, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,222 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, finished basement and deck. Listed by Haythem Khalil, Coldwell Banker Realty, 763-772-3256.