Blaine

Built in 1986, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,118 square feet and features vaulted ceilings fireplace, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, composite deck, fenced yard and two-car attached garage. Listed by Audrey and Roger Werlinger, Re/Max Results, 651-353-3203.

Minneapolis

Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Logan Park neighborhood has 2,164 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full basement, fenced yard and three-car detached garage. Listed by Brian Scates, Scates Real Estate, 612-877-2100.

Oakdale

Built in 1987, this three-bedroom, three-bath split entry house has 2,251 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, sunroom and finished walkout basement. Listed by Results Group, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 651-702-4000.



