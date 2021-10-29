Maple Grove

Built in 1985, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,103 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper and lower level, fireplace, hardwood floors, three-season porch and patio. Listed by Rowdheer Kapidi, Bridge Realty, 612-810-7790.

Minneapolis

Built in 1989, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Sheridan neighborhood has 1,524 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, skylight, full finished basement, deck, in-ground sprinkler system and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Gretchen Kuriger, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-245-1357.

Newport

Built in 1982, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,876 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, three-season porch, partially finished walkout basement and a deck on a nearly 2-acre wooded lot. Listed by Gary Thaler, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-940-7909.