Long Lake

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,446 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement, deck, side porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Steve Albers, Re/Max Results, 763-229-9067.

Minneapolis

Built in 1926, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Tangletown neighborhood has 1,510 square feet and features a fireplace, quartz kitchen countertops, four-season porch and full, partially finished basement. Listed by Justin Scheeler, Re/Max Results, 952-848-2400.

Shoreview

Built in 1948, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,353 square feet and features upper-level bedroom/office suite, hardwood floors, kitchen with center island, unfinished walkout basement, deck and three-car detached garage. Listed by Jason Schmidt, 651-226-7333, and Jane Roosa, 612-269-0809, Edina Realty.



