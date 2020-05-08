.

Columbia Heights

Built in 1916, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,120 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, two porches, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Leslie Szlavich, Elite Realty Minnesota, 763-777-7693.

Minneapolis

Built in 1924, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 1,641 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, an upper-level family room, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full unfinished basement and fenced yard. Listed by Jesse Mausser, Century 21 Premier Group, 763-208-6718.

Oak Park Heights

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 962 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen, newer water heater and furnace, deck and three-car detached garage. Listed by Alan Fagrelius, Edina Realty, 651-491-9343.

Note: Listings active as of May 6