Because wood foundations aren’t common, it would be easy for a home inspector to miss the presence of a wood foundation if they’re not actively thinking about the type of foundation that’s present. Everything else about a home with a wood foundation is pretty much indistinguishable from any other home unless the basement is unfinished.

WATER MANAGEMENT

This class really reinforced what I already knew about wood foundations: water management is critical. If poor water management is a problem with traditional concrete foundations, it’s catastrophic with wood foundations. For a wood foundation to perform properly, it needs to stay dry or be given the chance to dry out if it gets wet.

When I find signs of moisture intrusion at a wood foundation, it means the water management system has failed, and the repairs will probably be expensive. Here are a few water management issues that would be red flags at a wood foundation.

Lack of gutters. I’ve said it many times before, gutters are a critical piece of water management around a home. They’re helpful at every home, but they’re especially important at homes with permanent wood foundations. Don’t ask me why, but the owners of homes with wood foundations seem to think they don’t need gutters. It’s mindblowing how many homes we inspect with wood foundations that don’t have gutters or have an incomplete system. Lack of gutters at a home with a permanent wood foundation is a huge red flag.

Short, missing, or disconnected downspout extensions. What’s the only thing worse than no gutters? Downspouts with no extensions. This concentrates a huge volume of water right up against the house in one spot. I can’t underscore the importance enough.

Improper grading. The soils around a wood foundation must slope away from the house at a 5% grade for a distance of a least ten feet. The hard surfaces must slope away too. This is so basic that it ought to go without saying, but it doesn’t. My own personal experience has taught me that it needs to be said over and over again. When water drains toward a house, you usually end up with basement water problems.

A traditional sump basket. Permanent wood foundations should have a wood sump crock that is completely open at the bottom. If a traditional plastic sump basket is used with a wood foundation, the bottom should be perforated to allow water to come in from the bottom. This will help to prevent it from getting clogged on the sides. The sump basket should also be at least 30" deep. The photo below shows a traditional sump basket that wasn't open at the bottom.