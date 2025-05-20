Home Depot's revenue rises in first quarter as customers spend more tackling smaller projects

Home Depot's revenue climbed in the first quarter as customers spent slightly more as they tackled smaller projects.
A number of U.S. companies have lowered or pulled financial guidance for investors as tariffs launched by the the Trump administration scramble world trade but on Tuesday, Home Depot stuck by earlier projections of sales growth at around 2.8%.
Shares of the Atlanta company rose more than 2% before the opening bell.
Revenue rose to $39.86 billion from $36.42 billion a year earlier, beating the $39.3 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, edged down 0.3%. In the U.S., comparable store sales climbed 0.2%.
Wall Street anticipated a 0.1% decline in same-store sales.
Customer transactions rose 2.1% in the quarter. The amount shoppers spent climbed to $90.71 per average ticket from $90.68 in the prior-year period.
''Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations as we saw continued customer engagement across smaller projects and in our spring events,'' Home Depot Chair and CEO Ted Decker said in a statement on Tuesday.