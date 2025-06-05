Tesla stock plunges as Musk's feud with Trump over GOP tax bill spooks investors

Shares of Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker fell sharply Thursday as investors feared his dispute with President Donald Trump will hurt the company.
Tesla closed down more than 14% as a disagreement over the U.S. president's budget bill turned nasty. After Musk said that Trump wouldn't haven't gotten elected without his help, Trump implied that he may turn the federal government against his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.
''The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,'' Trump wrote on his social messaging service Truth Social. ''I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!''
The drop on Thursday wiped out nearly $150 billion from Tesla's market value, partially reversing a big runup in the eight weeks since Musk confirmed that Tesla would testing an autonomous, driverless ''robotaxi'' service in Austin, Texas, this month.
Investors fear Trump might not be in such a rush to usher in a future of self-driving cars in the U.S., and that could slam Tesla because so much of its future business depends on that.
''There is a fear that Trump is not going to play Mr. Nice Guy when in come to autonomous,'' said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. ''The whole goal of robotaxis is to have them 20 or 25 cities next year. If you start to heighten the regulatory environment, that could delay that path.''
Trump's threat to cut government contracts seem targeted more to another of Musk's businesses, SpaceX, his privately held rocket company that received billions of dollars to send astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station, provide launches and do other work for NASA. The company is currently racing to develop a mega rocket for the space agency to sent astronauts to moon next year.
A subsidiary of SpaceX, the satellite internet company Starlink, appears to also have benefited from Musk's once-close relationship with the president.