Tesla stock plunges as Musk's feud with Trump over GOP tax bill spooks investors

One measure of SpaceX's success: A private financing round followed by a private sale of shares recently reportedly valued it at $350 billion, up from an estimated $210 billion just a year ago. Tesla shares initially got a lift from his support of Trump. In the weeks after Trump was elected, Tesla shares soared, hitting an all-time high on Dec. 17. But they gave back those gains during Musk's time as head of a government cost-cutting group as Tesla's reputation took a hit. They've recently popped higher again after Musk vowed to focus much more on Tesla and its upcoming launch of driverless taxis.