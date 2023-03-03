Hastings was hoping that the third time was indeed charmed. A magical comeback indicates it was.

The Raiders trailed defending champion St. Michael-Albertville 32-9 with five matches remaining and won all five, the final three by pin, to the pull out an improbable 33-32 victory over St. Michael-Albertville and win the Class 3A team championship at the wrestling state meet. Blake Clemons' pin of Logan Torkelson at 1:04 of the heavyweight match was the finishing touch on the remarkable comeback.

It's Hastings second state championship. The first came in 1996.

St. Michael-Albertville had defeated Hastings in two previous matches this season.

"That was awe-inspiring," said Hastings coach Tim Haneberg. "Three pins at the end to win it. That was pretty wild."

Hastings took an early lead, as has been its custom all season, thanks to the Beissel brothers, Trey at 106 and Blake at 113. Each is ranked No. 1 in his weight class, and each won, giving Hastings a 6-0 advantage.

That lead evaporated quickly when St. Michael-Albertville's Mason Mills, the defending state champion at 113 pounds, won by fall at 2:11 of the 120-pound match, evening the match 6-6.

Mills' victory started a run by St. Michael-Albertville, which won six of the next seven matches. The Knights earned 14 bonus points during that run, building a 32-9 lead that, at the time, seemed insurmountable.

Hastings' comeback began when Ian Pepple pulled out a 3-1 victory over Noah Torgerson at 170. Pepple had been defeated handily by Torgerson during the season.

After Jericho Cooper's victory made it 32-15, Hastings went on its own run. Derrick Steinke and Austin LeFlay each picked up unexpected pins, setting up the finish.

LeFlay, a senior 220 pounder, said needing a pin to stay alive required a large helping of self-motivation. "I just get to a level of [anger] that I can't come back from," he said.

Clemons, a senior heavyweight, said knowing he needed a pin to clinch the match actually took a little stress off him. "You can do anything you want because the only thing that's going to win that match is a pin," he said. "It frees your mind a little bit."

Haneberg admitted that he didn't see the result happening until it actually happened.

"When our heavyweight put him on his back," he said. "That was the time when I first saw this could happen. I'm still super shocked. I can't really take it in right now."