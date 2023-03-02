Lewis Yang (top wrestler in left photo) is qualified for the wrestling state meet, boosted by the coaching of his brother Peter (right photo).
Alex Conover
Repping the city, Minneapolis wrestlers train together for state

March 1
The seven boys who qualified for the wrestling state tournament from Minneapolis public schools know what they're doing is big for the sport in the city. That's why they're practicing together to prepare.
Max McEnelly (left) and Ryder Rogotzke are likely opponents in the Class 3A 195-pound final.

Two champions will pursue one title at the wrestling state meet

March 1
Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke stepped up a weight class, aiming at Waconia's Max McEnelly.
The Swenson family, from left: Amy, Jeff, Ethan, Melissa, Brett and Brady.

Reusse: Swenson family ties shine at Class 3A wrestling tournament

February 28
There are "wrestling towns'' dotted across the state, because Great Grandpa Pete and his seven brothers from the farm in southern Minnesota started wrestling before World War II.
Audrey Rogotzke (left) and Ryder Rogotzke are siblings with state championships and high rankings to their name.

10 for 10: These wrestling siblings ranked among best at their weights

February 14
In the latest Minnesota high school wrestling rankings, you'll find pairs of brothers; brother/sister combos, and a set of Minnesota twins.
Aspen Blasko (top) competed against Fridley’s Olivia Sackor during the 2022 state championships and will return to state this year to defense her ti

Girls wrestling champions go 8-for-8 in winning their way back to state

February 13
Every 2022 winner who returned this season won a section title Saturday.
Skylar Little Soldier is a Hastings wrestler and proud member of the Three Affiliated Tribes who bears an Olympic dream.

Little Soldier: Minnesota's highest-regarded wrestler has big goal

February 3
A 16-year-old junior at Hastings, Skylar Little Soldier is ranked No. 1 in Minnesota at 145 pounds and No. 9 among the nation's girls wrestlers regardless of weight class. She's looking to turn her childhood dream into reality.