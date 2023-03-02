Repping the city, Minneapolis wrestlers train together for state
The seven boys who qualified for the wrestling state tournament from Minneapolis public schools know what they're doing is big for the sport in the city. That's why they're practicing together to prepare.
Two champions will pursue one title at the wrestling state meet
Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke stepped up a weight class, aiming at Waconia's Max McEnelly.
Reusse: Swenson family ties shine at Class 3A wrestling tournament
There are "wrestling towns'' dotted across the state, because Great Grandpa Pete and his seven brothers from the farm in southern Minnesota started wrestling before World War II.
10 for 10: These wrestling siblings ranked among best at their weights
In the latest Minnesota high school wrestling rankings, you'll find pairs of brothers; brother/sister combos, and a set of Minnesota twins.
Girls wrestling champions go 8-for-8 in winning their way back to state
Every 2022 winner who returned this season won a section title Saturday.
Little Soldier: Minnesota's highest-regarded wrestler has big goal
A 16-year-old junior at Hastings, Skylar Little Soldier is ranked No. 1 in Minnesota at 145 pounds and No. 9 among the nation's girls wrestlers regardless of weight class. She's looking to turn her childhood dream into reality.
