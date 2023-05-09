Rosemount senior Paige Zender was talking about the development of pitchers and divulged a bit of information that should make the Irish's opponents cringe: Senior pitcher Jessa Snippes, already good enough to have committed to the Gophers, is getting better.

"Pitchers have so many pitches now," said Zender, who is committed to Iowa State. "A fastball, a rise, a drop, a curve, a changeup. Jessa told me that she has a slower fastball now. Here's someone who throws 65 [miles per hour] and then she has a changeup that is 20-mile-per-hour slower. And now she's got a new one. There's such a huge variation in speeds. It's so hard for hitters to make adjustments."

Snippes, Zender and Rosemount are No. 1 in the new Metro Top 10, the spot they have held all season.

Softball Metro Top 10

1. Rosemount (12-0): Last week: 1. Paige Zender is the state's top power source. The senior first baseman hit three more home runs last week and has a state-leading nine this year.

2. Stillwater (13-1). Last week: 2. The Ponies have five straight victories since their only loss of the season, to Cretin-Derham Hall on May 1.

3. Maple Grove (11-1). Last week: 3. The Crimson have shut out five straight opponents and seven of their past eight.

4. Forest Lake (10-3). Last week: 4. All three Rangers losses have come in Suburban East conference play, two to Stillwater.

5. North St. Paul (13-1). Last week: 6. Star pitcher Maddie Anthony gave up three runs in the fifth inning to Stillwater in a 5-4 loss, the Polars' first loss of the season.

6. Park of Cottage Grove (10-3). Last week: 7. The Wolfpack have two of their next five games against conference rival Stillwater.

7. St. Michael-Albertville (12-1). Last week: 9. The Knights have won 12 in a row and have a vise grip on the Lake Conference.

8. White Bear Lake (8-4). Last week: not ranked. Now with four teams in in the top 10, the Suburban East solidifies its position as the top conference in the metro and likely the state.

9. St. Anthony (3A, 9-1). Last week: not ranked. The Huskies' transition to new head coach Melissa Brandenburg, a former assistant coach, has been remarkably smooth.

10. Providence Academy (2A, 8-0). Last week: not ranked. The Lions have a huge doubleheader against fellow IMAC power Mounds Park Academy on May 19.

Others worthy of consideration: Shakopee (4A, 9-2), Hopkins (4A, 8-4), Andover (4A, 9-3), Holy Angels (3A, 9-2), Delano (3A, 8-2), Rockford (2A, 10-3), Glencoe-Silver Lake (2A, 11-2), Randolph (1A, 10-1), West Lutheran (1A, 10-0).