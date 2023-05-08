Mahtomedi’s Thomas Meader played a round “I will remember for the rest of my life.”

THOMAS MEADER

Mahtomedi • golf

Meader fell in love with golf early on. The Zephyrs sophomore started playing when he was 3.

A lefthander who isn't ranked in the top 100 in the state, Meader is making a name for himself. He shot a 5-under-par 67 to earn medalist honors in a Metro East Conference meet at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater.

"I putted the ball really well on the front nine," Meader said. "Sometimes putts fall, and at other times they don't."

Meader got everything rolling with a 60-foot eagle putt on the second hole. He finished the front side with four consecutive birdies and made the turn at 6-under 30.

"It was great front nine," Meader said. "It's something I will remember the rest of my life."

The No. 16-ranked Zephyrs won the nine-team meet with a 291 team total. Their lineup consists of four sophomores, a junior and senior.

"Hopefully our team can build off that," Meader said. "We need to become more consistent. All of us can shoot even par and are capable of going low on any given day."

He has his sights set on getting the Zephyrs back to the state tournament.

"Our priority is to get back to state and make a run," Meader said. "It gives us something to strive for."

MIKAYLA de SOUZA

Coon Rapids • track

De Souza, committed to Miami (Ohio) for college, had a hand in four first-place finishes and was named Most Valuable Female Athlete at the Coon Rapids Invitational. In three meets over the past week, de Souza set personal season bests in the 100- (12.56 seconds) and 200-meter dashes (26.20) and long jump (17 feet, 7 inches).

WILL HAAS

Rockford • baseball

The sophomore threw his second one-hit, complete-game shutout in a 2-0 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. He struck out 18. In a 1-0 triumph over Watertown-Mayer, Haas fanned 15. "Will has been almost lights-out this season every time he touches the mound," Rockets coach Cody Hallahan said.

ADDISON COFFEY

Stillwater • softball

The junior third baseman is hitting .636 with 22 RBI for the Class 4A No. 2 Ponies (12-1). "Addison is a tremendous asset to our offense," Stillwater coach Angie Ryan said. "At third base she has a great glove and one of the best arms I have seen from anybody all year."

DAXTON BUSH

Chanhassen • lacrosse

Bush is a big reason why the No. 2-ranked Storm are off to a 7-0 start, averaging five goals per game. The junior attacker has singlehandedly outscored four opposing teams. He has also distributed 11 assists.

LYDIA SIMONS

Glencoe-Silver Lake • softball

The junior shortstop helped the Panthers win six games last week, including a tournament in Mankato, to raise their record to 11-2. She batted .762 (16-for-21) with eight extra-base hits, including two home runs. Simons scored 17 runs and had 16 RBI. She also stole 12 bases.

JACK MORRIS

Shakopee • baseball

The junior righthander has developed into the ace of the Sabers' staff. He most recently threw a four-hit shutout in a 10-0 victory over Burnsville in a South Suburban Conference matchup. In his four starts this season, Morris has allowed only one earned run on eight hits. He has a 3.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.