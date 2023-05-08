Good things came to an end in high school baseball.

The last of the unbeatens in the Metro Top 10 have fallen. Cretin-Derham Hall got walloped by Park of Cottage Grove 17-4, and New Prague fell to Chaska 12-5 and to Shakopee 14-3.

Despite its setback, Cretin-Derham Hall (9-1) remains in the top spot; New Prague (9-2) falls out of the top 10.

Only two unbeaten teams remain in the state's two largest classes. Both reside in Class 3A: St. Paul Highland Park (8-0) and Hermantown (6-0).

St. Paul Highland Park has scored in double digits in every game. The Scots are averaging 16.3 runs per game, led by Peter Douma's .708 batting average with 21 RBI. They have yet to play a team with a winning record and have only three teams on their schedule that have winning records.

Chanhassen (6-3) seems to have righted itself after a 1-3 start and returns to the top 10 in the sixth position. Centennial (8-3) and Edina (7-3) climb into the rankings in the No. 7 and 8 positions.

Baseball Metro Top 10

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-1)

2. Rosemount (7-1)

3. Eastview (8-2)

4. Minnetonka (8-3)

5. Wayzata (8-3)

6. Chanhassen (6-3)

7. Centennial (8-3)

8. Edina (7-3)

9. East Ridge (8-5)

10. Woodbury (8-4)