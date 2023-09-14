A perfect Week 2 gives David La Vaque a slight edge (6-3 to 5-4) over fellow Star Tribune preps reporter Jim Paulsen in their annual contest of picking winners of high school football games. Once again, a solid Thursday schedule led them to a game from that day and two from Football Friday. Their picks and their analysis:

Centennial Cougars (2-0) at Maple Grove Crimson (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Jim says: Each year, a team or two emerges from the pool of Class 6A contenders as one with a real chance of playing deep into November. Last year, it was eventual champion Maple Grove. Centennial, with a diverse pool of runners, a three-year starter at QB in Daylen Cummings and a traditionally stout defense, fits the suit. The pick: Centennial 24, Maple Grove 20

David says: Fear the Leaf? Centennial respects the reigning state champs but isn't quaking at the Crimson's unofficial motto. But expect Maple Grove to play with an edge after blowing a 17-0 lead last week in a loss at Champlin Park. Worth knowing: The Crimson's 14-game winning streak ended — but their 14-game home winning streak remains intact. The pick: Maple Grove 24, Centennial 17

Hutchinson Tigers (2-0) at Totino-Grace Eagles (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Jim says: Gone are the days when Totino-Grace was a Class 6A program, carrying the flag for teams willing to play above their pay grade. Now a Class 4A team after back-to-back 1-8 seasons, the Eagles are where they belong, with similarly sized schools. Are they ready for perennial power Hutchinson's Mack Truck attack? The pick: Hutchinson 30, Totino-Grace 20

David says: Front seven on defense? Hutchinson's is gone. A cadre of running backs? Graduated. Heck, even some key starting offensive linemen are getting on with their post-high school lives. None of this matters for the Tigers. Their machine keeps churning. The pick: Hutchinson 41, Totino-Grace 14

Lakeville South Cougars (2-0) at Lakeville North Panthers (2-0), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Lakeville South has won four in row in the annual Battle of Lakeville. North had won 10 straight before that. Can North's balanced offense produce well enough to counter South's Power-T rushing game, which is putting up 293 yards a game? This isn't exactly a revelation, but turnovers and costly mistakes will decide this one. The pick: Lakeville North 30, Lakeville South 26

David says: South and North were voted No. 2 and 3, respectively, in the inaugural Class 6A poll this week. Perhaps the key to this game rests with North's defensive line, which includes Dorian Addison, Antonio Menard and Braden Owens. Their size and relentless pursuit creates penetration capable of disrupting South's Power-T rushing game. The pick: Lakeville North 27, Lakeville South 24