Football rankings are here! Football rankings are here! Get the scoop on your favorite team while it's hot!
In the latest Talking Preps podcast, reporters David LaVaque and Jim Paulsen go through the first state football rankings and breakdown what they see.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
