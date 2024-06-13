The Minnesota State Track Coaches Association named senior Dwyne Smith Jr. of Apple Valley and Minnetonka senior Claire Kohler their boys and girls athletes of the year Thursday.

Smith has committed to the Gophers. Kohler will compete for the University of Iowa.

Dwyne Smith Jr., Apple Valley

Smith won the 400-meter dash and placed second in the 200 in the state track and field championship. Smith took third place in the 400 last year.

This season, Smith broke the state record in the 400 with a time of 46.93 seconds at the Hamline Elite Meet.

"Dwyne has been remarkable this season," Eagles coach Zack Roble said this spring. "He is one of the most determined and hardworking student-athletes I've ever coached."

Kohler won the 100 and 300 hurdles. Kohler also competed in the triple jump and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team. The Skippers won the Class 3A final.

"Her work ethic is fabulous," Minnetonka coach Jane Reimer-Morgan told the Star Tribune this spring. "She is a team player and extremely competitive."