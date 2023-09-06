So, what was learned in the first week of high school football 2023? There's a logjam at the top of the Metro Top 10, with at least six teams announcing readiness to take a spot among the metro's elite. With no clear favorite, expect each week to bring a surprise.

Eden Prairie, No. 1 in the preseason rankings, occupies the top spot after Week 1, largely because of strength on the lines. Win the battle up front, win the game.

Elsewhere, speed was on display in Week 1. Woodbury's Quentin Cobb-Butler, Lakeville South's Connor Cade and Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods, among others, all showed how speed kills, running past defenders who thought they had the angle.

1. Eden Prairie (1-0): Despite missing defensive lineman Mo Saine, who is committed to the Gophers, the Eagles looked dominant in a 48-7 victory over Buffalo. They built a 35-7 halftime lead behind a ground game featuring running backs Hawken Hedlund, Jeremy Fredericks and Elijah Rumph that ran up 323 yards.

2. Maple Grove (1-0): The transition from 2022's undefeated Class 6A state champion to 2023 looked smooth. QB Kaden Harney passed for three touchdowns, and RB Charles Langama had 223 total yards — 108 rushing and 115 receiving — and scored four times.

3. Rosemount (1-0): Want to beat the Irish? Find a way to score points. After a 35-0 shutout of Eastview, they've blanked four of their past 14 opponents and held seven others to 10 points or fewer.

4. Lakeville South (1-0): The Cougars used opportunism and big plays to defeat Wayzata 41-27. Their first five touchdowns came on plays of 25 yards of more, twice in prime spots: a 77-yard scoring run two plays after a goal line stand and a 99-yard kickoff return that restore a 14-point second-half lead.

5. East Ridge (1-0): The defense bowed a little, giving up 383 yards of total offense, but it stiffened when it needed to, allowing QB Tanner Zolnosky and the offense time to build a big lead in a 40-21 victory over Park of Cottage Grove.

6. Minnetonka (1-0): The Skippers didn't waste time in a 38-7 romp over White Bear Lake. Quarterback Milos Spasojevic passed for four TDs as they scored all of their points before halftime.

7. Shakopee (1-0): The Sabers' trademark triple-option offense was running at peak efficiency in a 72-16 blowout of Hopkins, racking up 335 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

8. Rogers (5A, 1-0): The biggest preseason question asked of Rogers was who was going to replace the 2,340 yards and 29 TDs produced by Anthony Powell in 2022. Junior Kalvin Eull, a combination of power and shiftiness, might be the guy. He rushed for 263 yards and a TD in a 45-0 shutout of Sartell.

9. Lakeville North (1-0): After three years of sub-.500 football, are the Panthers back? It kind of looks that way after they drubbed Stillwater 35-14. Riley Grossman passed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and Sawyer Wilkie ran for 145 and two more TDs.

10. Woodbury (1-0): Quentin Cobb-Butler, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in a 55-14 victory over Roseville, is the type of difference-maker who can put a good team over the top.

Also: Chanhassen (5A, 1-0), Blaine (1-0), Centennial (1-0).