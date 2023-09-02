Lakeville South leaned on its playmakers to take a 20-point halftime lead, let Wayzata crawl to within six points in the third quarter, then put the game away with a 70-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter of a 41-27 victory Friday over the visiting Trojans.

Lakeville South used a 41-yard touchdown reception by Jay Winters and a 77-yard scoring run by Jonah Shine to take a 14-0 lead. Joe Hager bumped it to 21-0 on a 66-yard scoop-and-score.

Wayzata got on the board with a 1-yard scoring run by Omar Madkour, but Lakeville South answered just before halftime on a school-record 99-yard kickoff return by Connor Cade to take a 27-7 lead.

Wayzata scored twice in the second half to make it 27-21 before Lakeville South sealed the victory with the clutch scoring drive.

The Cougars added an insurance touchdown by Hayden Egner with 1:13 left to play. Wayzata got a touchdown as time ran out for the final score.