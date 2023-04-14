Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Mo Saine, a defensive lineman from Eden Prairie, announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program as part of their 2024 recruiting class.

Saine, 6-5 and 270 pounds, is a three-star recruit who's ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit in Minnesota and the 75th-best defensive lineman in the 2024 class by the 247Sports composite ratings of national recuring services.

Saine received a scholarship offer from the Gophers on April 6 and committed Friday. His other FBS offers came from Arizona State, Army, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State. He is the third defensive lineman to commit to the Gophers' 2024 class, joining Prior Lake's Jide Abasiri and Riley Sunram of Kindred, N.D.

Coach P.J. Fleck has 10 players committed to the 2024 class, which is ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in the 247Sports composite.