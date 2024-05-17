THREE-GAME SERIES AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD

All games on 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 6:10 p.m., Apple TV+: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 3.24 ERA) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.54)

Saturday, 5:10 p.m., BSN: RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.77) vs. LHP Logan Allen (4-2, 5.56)

Sunday, 12:40 p.m., BSN: RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.89) vs. RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.34)

Twins update: The Twins (24-19) had won six consecutive series and 18 of 22 games before getting swept in three games at home by the Yankees, scoring one run over 27 innings and none over the final 26. ... The Twins are 0-2 vs. the Guardians, having lost their first two home games of the season to Cleveland before the April 7 finale was rained out. The Guardians won the season series last season 7-6, with each team winning three games at Progressive Field. ... RF Max Kepler is only a .227 career hitter in Cleveland, but he has more home runs (16) and RBI (36) there than any other opposing ballpark.

Guardians update: The AL Central-leading Guardians (27-17) are 12-6 at home and have won 10 of 14 series this season. ... Former Mounds View LHP Sam Hentges spent the past three days on the paternity list. Hentges has a 0.00 ERA in three appearances since making his season debut May 6. He had been sidelined with middle finger inflammation. ... OF Steven Kwan (acute left hamstring strain) is expected to miss at least three more weeks. ... RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation) is on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Columbus.