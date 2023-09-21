Prep Spotlight, a series of high school football games streamed for free at startribune.com, this week features defending Class 6A champion Maple Grove at Anoka, kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here's a look at the details:

Records: Anoka is 3-0, with victories over Champlin Park, St. Michael-Albertville and Blaine. Maple Grove is 2-1, and that loss was to Champlin Park. Anoka is fifth in Class 6A in the state rankings, Maple Grove eighth. The Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen has Anoka sixth in the Metro Top 10 and Maple Grove unranked.

Key players: Anoka quarterback Peyton Podany has passed for eight touchdowns and averages 273 yards passing per game. Terrell Cummings does the bulk of Anoka's running; he has carried 50 times for 204 yards. Luke Dechene and Zach Welch have 22 tackles each. For Maple Grove: Charles Langama is averaging 7.1 yards per carry and has six rushing touchdowns and three receptions for TDs. Quarterback Kaden Harney has passed for 399 yards and five touchdowns. Linebacker Jacob Wrabanek has made 25 tackles.

Last season: Anoka went 1-8 and lost to White Bear Lake in the first round of the playoffs. Maple Grove went 13-0 and defeated Rosemount 27-10 in the Class 6A final.

The Prep Spotlight games are produced by Neighborhood Sports Network. The stream will be available at 7 p.m. Friday at startribune.com/sports.