Shakopee rose to No. 3 in Class 6A in this week's football state rankings, setting up a Friday night matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 3.
Eden Prairie remained No. 1, receiving all 12 first-place votes from the media panel assembled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen.
Shakopee defeated Wayzata 21-17 on Thursday and improved to 3-0. Eden Prairie stayed undefeated with a 28-14 victory at Prior Lake. Eden Prairie will host Shakopee for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
It'll be the second week in a row for a matchup off the top of Class 6A. Lakeville North was ranked third when it lost 24-21 Friday to No. 2 Lakeville South. Lakeville North fell to sixth in the rankings, clearing space at No. 3 for Shakopee.
Totino-Grace fell to seventh in Class 4A, from third, after its 20-3 loss to No. 1 Hutchinson on Friday. Totino-Grace has returned to the smaller class this season after 15 years of choosing to play in larger classes.
BOLD fell to No. 8 from No. 2 in Class 1A after its 42-28 loss to No. 1 Minneota.
State rankings
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points
CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (12), 3-0, 120
2. Lakeville South, 3-0, 106
3. Shakopee, 3-0, 92
4. Minnetonka, 3-0, 84
5. Anoka, 3-0, 68
6. Lakeville North, 2-1, 61
7. Forest Lake, 2-1, 42
8. Maple Grove, 2-1, 33
9. Stillwater, 2-1, 14
10. Champlin Park, 2-1, 11
Others receiving votes: Centennial 9, Eagan 9, Mounds View 6, Rosemount 2, Woodbury 2, Buffalo 1, Edina 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (10), 3-0, 116
2. Chanhassen (1), 3-0, 107
3. Rogers, 3-0, 96
4. Brainerd (1), 3-0, 89
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 3-0, 65
6. Alexandria, 3-0, 60
7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3-0, 42
8. Andover, 2-1, 21
9. St. Thomas Academy, 2-1, 16
10. Robbinsdale Cooper, 2-1, 13
Others receiving votes: Elk River 12, Owatonna 7, Mahtomedi 5, Moorhead 4, New Prague 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Cambridge-Isanti 1, Northfield 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Hutchinson (10), 3-0, 120
2. Becker, 3-0, 104
3. Orono, 3-0, 88
4. Byron, 3-0, 80
5. Detroit Lakes, 3-0, 68
6. Mound-Westonka, 3-0, 56
7. Totino-Grace, 2-1, 51
8. Chisago Lakes, 3-0, 33
9. Princeton, 3-0, 26
10. Duluth Denfeld, 3-0, 11
Others receiving votes: Rocori 6, Simley 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Hermantown 3, North Branch 3, Little Falls 1, Rocori 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Dassel-Cokato (6), 3-0, 109
2. Stewartville (3), 3-0, 106
3. Esko (3), 3-0, 101
4. Fairmont, 3-0, 85
5. Pequot Lakes, 3-0, 57
6. Annandale, 3-0, 55
7. New London-Spicer, 2-1, 45
8. Morris Area/C-A, 3-0, 26
9. Minneapolis North, 2-1, 14
10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 2-1, 9
Others receiving votes: Waseca 8, Pierz 6, Watertown-Mayer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Albany 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, Rockford 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (5), 3-0, 108
2. Caledonia (5), 3-0, 106
3. Chatfield (1), 3-0, 98
4. Eden Valley-Watkins, 3-0, 79
5. Cannon Falls, 3-0, 72
6. Jackson County Central, 3-0, 66
7. St. Agnes (1), 3-0, 51
8. Holdingford, 3-0, 28
9. Barnum, 3-0, 25
10. Norwood Young America, 3-0, 12
Others receiving votes: Osakis 7, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Pelican Rapids 3.
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (9), 3-0, 112
2. Springfield (2), 3-0, 102
3. Fillmore Central (1), 3-0, 85
4. Mayer Lutheran, 3-0, 68
5. (tie) Lester Prairie, 3-0, 64
5. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun, 3-0, 64
7. Goodhue, 3-0, 51
8. BOLD, 2-1, 49
9. Upsala/Swanville, 3-0, 24
10. Braham, 3-0, 14
Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-West 8, Sleepy Eye United 6, Parkers Prairie 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Barnum 2, Canby 2, Holdingford 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1
NINE-MAN
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9), 3-0, 117
2. Spring Grove (2), 4-0, 105
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 3-0, 97
4. Cherry, 3-0, 80
5. Kittson Co. Central, 3-0, 68
6. (tie) Nevis, 3-0, 44
6 (tie) Ogilvie, 4-0, 44
8. Edgerton, 3-0, 34
9. Ottertail Central, 3-0, 24
10. LeRoy-Ostrander, 3-0, 16
Others receiving votes: Fosston 7, Hills-Beaver Creek 7, Kingsland 6, Southland 4, Border West 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 2, Blackduck 1, Hancock 1, Little Fork-Big Falls 1.
The rankings were determined by a group of 12 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).