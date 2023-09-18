The biggest question I face when putting together the Metro Top 10 each week is where to rank non-Class 6A teams.

The Metro Top 10 is heavily 6A, for obvious reasons. Football is largely a numbers game; more players equates to greater depth, allowing teams greater numbers of one-way players, which saves mightily on wear and tear and goes a long way toward avoiding and overcoming injuries. Big schools simply have an advantage.

That doesn't mean smaller programs can't compete with the big ones. Chanhassen and Rogers are Class 5A schools brimming with big-time talent and would fare very well against a Class 6A schedule.

But how well? Where do they belong? My thoughts are revealed below.

1. Eden Prairie (3-0): The Eagles eschewed fancy, preferring to let their offensive line push Prior Lake around, rushing for all four TDs in a 28-14 victory.

2. Lakeville South (3-0): After playing rope-a-dope for three quarters, the Cougars sprang to life with 17 points in the fourth, capped by Jack Kimmel's game-winning field goal at the gun in a 24-21 victory over rival Lakeville North.

3. Minnetonka (3-0): After being held in check for three quarters, the Skippers barged to a 24-point fourth quarter and put their 34-10 victory over Edina on ice.

4. Shakopee (3-0): The Sabers are rolling thanks to a miserly defense that has forced 10 turnovers and has 10 sacks through three games.

5. Chanhassen (5A, 3-0): Through three games, Maxwell Woods (243 yards rushing, seven total TDs Friday) is the MVP of the first half of the season.

6. Anoka (3-0): Junior QB Peyton Podany topped 250 yards passing (22-for-39 for 253 yards) for the third game in a row. The best part of a good thing? He has yet to throw an interception.

7. Lakeville North (2-1): The Panthers lost to their crosstown rival for fifth time in a row? The last time North beat South was in 2018, when the Panthers won the state title.

8. Rogers (5A, 3-0): Trailing at halftime for the first time this season, the Royals scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to rout Irondale 52-21.

9. Forest Lake (2-1): Can anybody stop Leyton Patzer? The senior running back already has 563 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

10. Centennial (2-1): Did the Cougars' comeback run out of gas? They fell behind host Maple Grove 20-0, rallied for a one-point lead, then gave up three TDs in the fourth quarter in a 41-28 loss.

Also worthy of consideration: Woodbury (2-1), Maple Grove (2-1), Eagan (2-1), Stillwater (2-1).