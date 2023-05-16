Emily Moes of Lakeville South

EMILY MOES

Lakeville South • lacrosse

Moes is appreciative every time she steps on the field. An ACL injury before her junior season played a big role in that.

"That changed my outlook on sports and life," said Moes, also a volleyball player. "I all of a sudden went from go, go, go to not having any sports. You need to have a balance in life."

A senior attacker, she is the leading scorer, with 36 goals and 25 assists, for the No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Cougars (8-0).

"Emily has been a great leader for us on and off the field," Cougars coach Joel Tornell said.

Tornell would know. He has been coaching her since third grade.

"She has always been a superstar," Tornell said. "Emily came to the varsity team as a seventh-grader and has been a huge part of Lakeville South's success throughout her career."

She's also a strong student, carrying a 4.2 grade-point average and heading to California-Berkeley for college. She's very involved in the STEM program and plans to major in bioengineering. She was Lakeville South's Athena Award winner.

"It was really awesome to be appreciated like that," Moes said.

Now she would like to close out her high school career by helping the Cougars successfully defend their state title.

"We use last year to motivate us," Moes said. "It was absolutely amazing."

ANDREW RAMOS

Totino-Grace • golf

The junior is quickly climbing the state rankings, moving up seven spots to No. 7. He shot a 3-under-par 69 to win a 13-team Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Keller Golf Course. "At the right times he was able to overpower the course with his distance, using it to his advantage to make birdies," Eagles coach Matt Huth said. Ramos earlier won the Blaine Invitational.

SID LAMOTTE

Burnsville • softball

Wins have been tough to come by for the Blaze, but that hasn't stopped the senior third baseman from having a solid season. She's hitting .479 with six home runs, half of which came last week, and is committed to Wisconsin-Green Bay for college. "Sid had a great week both offensively and defensively," Blaze coach Eric Reuss said. "Her power at the plate and solid hands in the field have really helped us."

OWEN CARLSON

Mahtomedi • track and field

Carlson has shown he can jump out of the gym in basketball with his explosive dunks. The 6-4 senior now can add the high jump to his résumé. He won the high jump competition with a personal best leap of 6 feet, 8.5 inches in the Class 3A, Section 5 True Team meet. It's the top height cleared in the state this spring. His previous best jump this season was 6-2.

AMELIA MORTON

Maple Grove • golf

The junior has been a mainstay in the No. 1-ranked Crimson's lineup since she was a seventh-grader. She is ranked 13th in the state. "Her offseason training is paying off, gaining many yards off the tee," Maple Grove coach Randy Glasmann said. "Amelia demonstrates patience and mental toughness, especially in the challenging weather conditions we've had this spring."

HAYDEN BILLS

Rosemount • track and field

Bills won the shot put in the Class 3A, Section 3 True Team meet with a distance of 65 feet, 3½ inches, breaking the school record of 64-4 held by Max Otterdahl, who became an All-America athlete at Nebraska. Bills had four throws over 64 feet. "Hayden's consistent ability to throw big marks has been impressive," Irish coach Jay Hatleli said. "He has put together a great season so far." Bills also has the state's best throw in the discus at 198-11.

ASHLEY FISHER

Holy Angels • track

Fisher turned in a dominating performance in the Class 2A, Section 4 True Team meet. The junior won the 100 (12.12 seconds) and 200 (25.11). Both were personal bests and the second-fastest times in the state this season. Fisher is the defending state champion in the 100. She also won the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, also a personal record and the fifth-best mark in the state.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.