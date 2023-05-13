Alexandria junior forward Grayson Grove added to Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson's 2024 recruiting class with a commitment Saturday to stay home to play college basketball.

"I took my official visit there this week and I loved it," said Grove, who made a trip to the U campus on Friday. "It was everything I want.

Grove, who announced his decision on social media, spoke highly recently of Johnson and the Gophers staff after he received a scholarship offer in April.

"With that Gophers offer, it really meant a lot that the coaches believed in me," Grove said about Johnson and assistant Dave Thorson. "They've been recruiting me for a while, so it felt really good for them to offer me. I really appreciate them for the opportunity, and I'm excited about it."

The 6-9 big man joins D1 Minnesota AAU teammate Isaac Asuma from Cherry in picking the Gophers.

Asuma was trying to recruit Grove this spring to join him in college. They both led their teams to the Minnesota state tournament in March.

"He's a great shot blocker and post player. I know he can shoot the three," Asuma said. "He's a really good teammate. He's super positive and keeps everything light."

This past season, Grove led Alexandria with 20 points, eight rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. He also shot 58% from the field and 39% from three-point range for a 25-6 squad.