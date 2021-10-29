DULUTH — A car traveling on U.S. Hwy. 169 in Hibbing struck and killed a Hibbing man crossing the street Thursday night.
A car driven by Ethan Lund, 18, struck Chris Ozzello, 28, as he was crossing from Howard Street, said a Minnesota State Patrol report. Lund, of Hibbing, was unable to avoid the collision, the report says, and Ozzello died at the scene.
Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, according to authorities.
Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450
