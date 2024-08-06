State Fair

Here’s what you need to know about accessibility at the Minnesota State Fair

This year’s get-together includes a wide range of services for attendees with limited mobility, visual or hearing impairments or sensory-processing challenges.

By Anna Colletto

Star Tribune

August 6, 2024 at 2:12PM
A large crowd attended the last day of the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights on Sept. 6, 2021. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune)

The Minnesota State Fair will once again provide a variety of accessibility services this year for fairgoers with limited mobility, visual or hearing impairments or sensory-processing challenges. Here’s what you need to know.

Transportation and parking

Parking on-site: Parking designated for attendees with a disability parking certificate are available in the Camel, Robin and West and East Como lots on the fairgrounds for $20 per day. Spots are available on a first-come basis, and tend to fill up early.

Park and ride lot: People with disabilities and their companions can utilize a free wheelchair-accessible park and ride lot throughout the fair. Attendees must have disability parking certificates or license plates to access the lot, located at 1039 De Courcy Circle, St. Paul. Buses will run continuously from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (and until 9:30 p.m. on the last day of the fair) to Loop Gate #9 for drop-off and pickup.

The fair also has other park and ride services in 31 metro area locations, though only a select number of these lots have wheelchair-accessible buses.

Metro Transit and Metro Mobility busing: Metro Transit will offer State Fair Express Bus services from a variety of metro locations with free parking. All service will be wheelchair accessible. Metro Mobility will also pick up passengers from two fairground locations, outside North End Gate #2 and Loop Gate #9.

Electric mobility scooters and wheelchairs

Fairgoers are welcome to bring their own electric scooters and wheelchairs again this year.

Need a charging station? There are two designated fairground locations to plug in an electric mobility scooter battery: Care & Assistance south of the West End Market from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on the final day of the fair) and between the south side grandstand entrance doors.

Guests may also rent electric mobility scooters, strollers, wagons and wheelchairs from HomeTown Mobility at five locations inside the main gates of the fairgrounds. Rental fees range from $20-$75 per day, depending on the device.

Rentals are on a first-come basis from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (9 p.m. on the final day of the fair). Advanced reservations are recommended. Reserve a wheelchair or scooter prior to 5 p.m. the day before your visit by calling HomeTown Mobility’s office for a $5 call-in fee or online for free.

Wheelchair-accessible seating: All entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor, have an accessible access point for entry, exit and viewing. Special seating areas are available for guests with disabilities on a first-come basis.

Wheelchair-accessible seating in the grandstand is available for purchase online, over the phone or in person. Attendees buying tickets in these locations may purchase up to three companion seats.

Accessible restrooms and changing rooms

Universally designed changing restroom: A Momentum Refresh mobile accessible restroom will be available to attendees with mobility limitations and their caregivers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the fair (and until 8 p.m. on the final day). The restroom will be equipped with a full-size adjustable changing table, a height adjustable sink and a ceiling hoist. Slings for the ceiling hoist will not be provided, but any sling with a loop attachment is compatible with the vehicle. The restroom will also be equipped with a team of trained professionals. The bathroom is labeled U11 on the fairgrounds map, on the east side of Cosgrove Street.

Most Read

list card image
State Fair

Daily concert highlights at the Minnesota State Fair (Aug. 22-Sept. 2)

list card image
State Fair

Where will the world’s first genetic sequencing of a corn dog take place? At the Minnesota State Fair

list card image
Minnesota State Fair

How do vendors land a booth at the Minnesota State Fair?

list card image
State Fair

Planning on going to the State Fair? Here’s how to get there and what to consider

Mobile family care center: The new climate-controlled KaiBi family care center will grant privacy and a comfortable setting for caregivers and their little ones to feed, pump or change diapers. It will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on the final day).

Adult-size changing table: A new height-adjustable changing table will be available in Care & Assistance, located on the south of the West End Market. It will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (8 p.m. on the final day).

Hard of hearing services

ASL interpreters: Interpreters will be available to assist attendees daily between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All interpreter arrangements can be made at guest relations at Visitors Plaza, or in advance via email at accessibility@mnstatefair.org or by phone at 651-288-4448.

Interpretation is offered at several free shows throughout the fair and can be requested for Bandshell Tonight! shows at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. Attendees can purchase grandstand tickets in the ASL interpretation section by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office or calling 651-288-4427.

All requests or ticket purchases must be made at least 14 days before a show or concert.

Captioning services: Captioning will be offered at MNHS Presents History On-A-Schtick and the Draft Horse Supreme Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series. A monitor will be positioned near the stage or in a designated seating area at both shows.

Assistive listening devices: Devices will be freely available for all grandstand shows at the east side of the plaza from the guest services desk.

Blind and low vision services

Aira visual assistance app: This new addition to the fair connects attendees to live “human-to-human” professional visual interpreters for free when on the fairgrounds. The app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Audio description services: Audio description will be offered at MNHS Presents History On-A-Schtick with no reservations required. Services for additional free shows will be available by request at least 14 days prior to the show.

Prerecorded audio description will now be offered at the crop art display in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. Attendees can scan QR codes throughout the display to hear detailed descriptions of each piece.

Braille and large-print offerings: The Alphabet Forest will provide a selection of Braille children’s books in its mini on-site library. All information booths will have large-print daily schedules and fairground maps.

Sensory-friendly visits

Sensory-friendly guide: In coordination with Fraser, a Minnesota nonprofit, and the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, the State Fair has created a tip sheet on when to visit, where to go and what to bring for attendees with sensory needs. The full guide can be found here.

Sensory-friendly spaces: Attendees have several options to take a break from sights and sounds of the fair in calming environments this year.

The new Joy Mobile is designed to help kids reset before re-engaging with the fair. It provides a range of “supportive sensory experiences” to reset the senses. It is located north of Loop Gate #9 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the fair (8 p.m. on the final day).

The Fraser Sensory Building is designed for all ages, and is staffed by trained volunteers. The space is designed to help attendees regulate with weighted blankets, music and fidget toys. It will also feature giveaways and educational resources throughout the fair. It is located on the west side of Cosgrove Street, south of the Home Improvement building and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the fair (8 p.m. on the final day).

Sensory-friendly morning at Mighty Midway & Kidway: On Aug. 26, from 9-11. a.m. at the Kidway and 10 a.m.-noon at the Mighty Midway, lights and sounds will be minimized for guests who want to experience the rides and games.



Anna Colletto

Intern

Anna Colletto is an intern reporting for the Star Tribune metro team.

See More

More from State Fair

See More
State Fair

Fairly often-asked questions (and answers) about the 2024 Minnesota State Fair

What is this fair thing all about? How do we get there? What should we do? Answers abound.

State Fair

Here’s what you need to know about accessibility at the Minnesota State Fair

State Fair

Daily concert highlights at the Minnesota State Fair (Aug. 22-Sept. 2)