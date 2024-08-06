Here’s what you need to know about accessibility at the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair will once again provide a variety of accessibility services this year for fairgoers with limited mobility, visual or hearing impairments or sensory-processing challenges. Here’s what you need to know.
Transportation and parking
Parking on-site: Parking designated for attendees with a disability parking certificate are available in the Camel, Robin and West and East Como lots on the fairgrounds for $20 per day. Spots are available on a first-come basis, and tend to fill up early.
Park and ride lot: People with disabilities and their companions can utilize a free wheelchair-accessible park and ride lot throughout the fair. Attendees must have disability parking certificates or license plates to access the lot, located at 1039 De Courcy Circle, St. Paul. Buses will run continuously from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (and until 9:30 p.m. on the last day of the fair) to Loop Gate #9 for drop-off and pickup.
The fair also has other park and ride services in 31 metro area locations, though only a select number of these lots have wheelchair-accessible buses.
Metro Transit and Metro Mobility busing: Metro Transit will offer State Fair Express Bus services from a variety of metro locations with free parking. All service will be wheelchair accessible. Metro Mobility will also pick up passengers from two fairground locations, outside North End Gate #2 and Loop Gate #9.
Electric mobility scooters and wheelchairs
Fairgoers are welcome to bring their own electric scooters and wheelchairs again this year.