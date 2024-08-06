Here’s what you need to know about accessibility at the Minnesota State Fair

Universally designed changing restroom: A Momentum Refresh mobile accessible restroom will be available to attendees with mobility limitations and their caregivers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the fair (and until 8 p.m. on the final day). The restroom will be equipped with a full-size adjustable changing table, a height adjustable sink and a ceiling hoist. Slings for the ceiling hoist will not be provided, but any sling with a loop attachment is compatible with the vehicle. The restroom will also be equipped with a team of trained professionals. The bathroom is labeled U11 on the fairgrounds map, on the east side of Cosgrove Street.