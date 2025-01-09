Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announces new initiative to expunge juvenile criminal records

This became an area of focus for the Attorney’s Office because of how juvenile criminal records show up on background checks and hamper a person’s ability to find employment or housing. For example, Moriarty said a person applying to work for the Minnesota Department of Human Services who had a juvenile felony conviction for drug possession or theft could be disqualified for employment with that department for between seven and 15 years, depending on the severity of the charge. Moriarty said those disqualifications for juvenile convictions were identical to the disqualifications for adult convictions.