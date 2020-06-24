A man fatally shot himself late Wednesday morning on property in Andover where a home caught fire hours earlier and burned to the ground, authorities said.

The property in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard is where Anoka County sheriff’s deputies were called in mid-February, when the owner allegedly fired several gunshots and made threats to shoot law enforcement.

The fire was detected by a passerby around 6:30 a.m., and a SWAT team joined fire personnel at the scene, where a standoff with the man in a trailer ensued as the house was left to burn, said Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Knotz.

The man fired one shot and killed himself about 10 a.m., Knotz said. The gunman’s identity has yet to be disclosed, and no motive was immediately addressed.

Fire personnel from several departments “were pulled back for safety” as authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect, Knotz said.

“The home has now burned down to the foundation,” Knotz said just moments before the man killed himself.

SWAT personnel were called to a house fire in Andover.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was inside when the home caught fire.

A witness said he spotted horses behind the property. Thor Ranch lists its location as that address.

Andover Boulevard between University Avenue and Prairie Road were shut down, Knotz said.

On Feb. 12, deputies were called to the home by a woman who lived there about the property owner threatening to damage a storage pod with a skid loader, according to a criminal complaint filed against the man.

The man ran into the home when deputies arrived and would not follow their orders.

The woman said she received texts from the man that included the threat to “gun down any ... sheriff that comes in here again,” the complaint read.

One deputy heard the sound of nine gunshots coming from the home, the complaint continued. The man surrendered four days later. He stands charged with felony reckless charge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun stemming from a drunken driving conviction in 2017.