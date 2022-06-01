A onetime Twin Cities middle school paraprofessional has been charged in a years-long scheme to manipulate minors into sending sexually explicit content and then extorting them through social media and his online gaming forum.

Glen Robert Anderson, 24, of Coon Rapids, was charged in federal court in Minneapolis last week with two counts of production of child pornography, and one count each of enticement of a minor and interstate communications with intent to extort.

Anderson was charged by what's known as an information, which signals his intention to plead guilty. A first court appearance for Anderson has yet to be scheduled. Messages were left Wednesday with Anderson and his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is declining to disclose where Anderson worked as a special education paraprofessional during the timespan of his alleged crimes.

According to the charges:

From April 2016 until August 2021, Anderson used an online gaming forum to groom minors to produce child pornography of themselves and engage in sexual activity with him, including by providing minors with in-game perks, privileges and other gifts.

For example, Anderson coerced a 13-year-old boy to make videos and photos of himself performing sexual acts. Anderson later threatened to release those images if he did not respond to Anderson's sexually oriented demands.

Separately, Anderson allegedly sent explicit photos and child pornography to another teenager before meeting with the boy and sexually assaulting him while recording their encounter.