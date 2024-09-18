Grief and food intersect in new cookbook from a Minnesota support group

Remove the Mandel Bread from the oven and allow it to cool for 5 minutes. Carefully slice the bread into bars, by making one cut vertically and approximately 10 cuts horizontally. The recipe should yield between 18 to 22 pieces, depending on how thinly you slice them. Carefully remove the sliced bread from the pan and arrange the slices side up on a large cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. Generously sprinkle the bread with cinnamon-sugar mixture with a shaker or by spooning the mixture over the top of each slice. Once each piece is coated, place the pan back in the oven and bake again until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow Mandel Bread to cool slightly. It can be served warm or at room temperature and can be kept fresh in an airtight container for 3 to 5 days. These also freeze well for up to 2 months.