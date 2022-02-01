Gov. Tim Walz raised more than $3.6 million over the past year, giving the first-term Democrat a massive early cash advantage over the throng of Republican opponents aiming to unseat him in November.

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen netted the most of any GOP challenger, garnering more than $1.2 million and ending last year with about $807,000 in cash on hand. Jensen entered the race about six months ahead of other GOP candidates including Neil Shah and state Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka, whose combined totals amounted to nearly $986,000.

"This is an unprecedented number," Jensen's campaign said in a statement about his fundraising total, noting that Walz raised $1.1 million in 2017 during his first bid for governor. "The fundraising number breaks Tim Walz's record for a non-incumbent candidate in an off-year. Republicans have not come near this number in the past."

Candidates' fundraising in 2021, detailed in campaign finance reports released Tuesday, provide a springboard to get their name and message in front of voters as election season politics ramp up. All eight Minnesota U.S. House seats are up for election this year, along with the 201 legislative districts and the state's constitutional officers such as attorney general and secretary of state.

The potential rematch to represent the Second District is on track to be Minnesota's biggest-ticket congressional battleground in the November midterm elections where Democrats are at risk of losing the U.S. House. In the latest round of finance reports, DFL U.S. Rep. Angie Craig widened her financial advantage over Republican Tyler Kistner. Kistner, a Marine Corps veteran, lost a close race to Craig in 2020.

Craig's campaign reported raising around $876,000 from the start of October to the end of December, leaving the incumbent's campaign with over $2.9 million in cash on hand to defend her swing district.

"I am incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support that we've received over the past year, which will allow us to continue doing the work that matters to voters of Minnesota's Second Congressional District," Craig said in a news release last month.

Kistner, the only GOP challenger who has emerged against Craig so far, reported raising $310,000 in the last financial quarter. He trails Craig in cash on hand, with his campaign disclosing they had over $170,000 at the end of the year.

Looming over the state's congressional and legislative races this year is the once-a-decade redistricting process. Final lines for Minnesota's eight congressional districts and 201 legislative seats are expected to be released by the courts in two weeks, following uncertainty about how redistricting will shake up the boundaries for each seat.

Tuesday's reports show the candidates for governor at very different stages of fundraising. GOP candidate Kendall Qualls entered the race in January and didn't need to file campaign finance reports last year, and former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek just got into the race as a Republican on Tuesday. Gazelka and Benson joined in September, Jensen entered in March and Walz was fundraising all year.

"Our campaign raised $545,000 in less than four months and we ended the year with $460,000 cash on hand," Gazelka said in a statement.

The candidates' fundraising numbers also only tell part of the story of campaign finances. Political groups, such as those affiliated with the teachers union or business interests, have poured millions of dollars into past governors' races.

Nonetheless, Walz's campaign manager Nichole Johnson emphasized that the $3.6 million the governor's team raised and the $3.6 million in cash on hand puts them in a strong position.

"Breaking this fundraising record through the support of grassroots donors shows that Minnesotans are ready to re-elect Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan and continue building on the progress they have made over the last three years," Johnson said in a statement.

Another indicator of gubernatorial candidates' support will come Tuesday evening when party activists gather across the state for precinct caucuses, where Republicans will participate in straw polls that ask their pick for governor.

Meanwhile in the fight for control of the state House and Senate, Democratic caucuses outraised their GOP counterparts. Both the House and Senate DFL received around $1.7 million last year. Senate Republicans, who want to retain their majority, raised $1.5 million and House Republicans angling to take control of the chamber secured nearly $995,000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.