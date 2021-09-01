State Sen. Michelle Benson officially joined the race for Minnesota governor on Wednesday, joining a growing field of Republican candidates angling to challenge Gov. Tim Walz next fall.

Benson, a four-term senator from suburban Ham Lake, is the first woman to jump into the race in either party, aiming to become the first woman to be elected governor in Minnesota.

"Tim Walz and the Democrats just don't get it. Their extreme agenda is dividing us with radical, leftist policies, trying to defund the police, shutting down schools and crippling neighborhood businesses," Benson said in a YouTube video announcing her run. "I've seen enough, it's time to get to work."

In the Senate, Benson served as deputy majority leader and currently chairs a powerful health and human services finance committee, which determines billions of dollars in state health care spending every two years.

Raised on a farm in rural Murdock, Minn., Benson got her bachelor's degree in chemistry from St. Catherine University in St. Paul and later earned her MBA from the University of St. Thomas. Before running for office, Benson consulted for Deloitte and served as executive director at the Upper Midwest Security Alliance.

She joins a Republican field for governor where former state Sen. Scott Jensen has gained traction from the conservative base over his messaging against mask-mandates and concerns about the vaccine. Neil Shah, a doctor with his own medical practice, is also running largely on a message opposing COVID-19 restrictions.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Wednesday he is stepping down from his leadership post as he contemplates a run for governor. In a letter to fellow legislators before Benson's announcement, Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said the GOP caucus is in a strong position headed into the 2022 legislative session and the subsequent election.

"I plan to be a part of that future success but look forward to letting someone else take over serving as leader while I pursue the next chapter in my political life," he wrote. He has said he expects to announce his plans after Labor Day.

Walz has not announced whether he plans to seek a second term in 2022 but is widely expected to run again.

This is a developing story.