Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced Wednesday he is stepping down from his leadership post as he contemplates a run for governor.

In a letter to fellow legislators, Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said the GOP caucus is in a strong position headed into the 2022 legislative session and the subsequent election.

"I plan to be a part of that future success but look forward to letting someone else take over serving as leader while I pursue the next chapter in my political life," he wrote.

Gazelka has yet to announce whether he will run for governor, but said at the State Fair last week that he is "still leaning" toward a gubernatorial bid and would make a decision within weeks of the Fair.

"I think Minnesota needs a change right now, so I'm seriously weighing my options," Gazelka said. He noted he would be stepping down from the majority leader post, saying, "I don't think you can do both well."

State Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, is expected to announce her bid for governor Wednesday morning. She will join a growing list of Republican candidates, including former state Sen. Scott Jensen and Neil Shah, a dermatologist.

Gazelka was elected majority leader five years ago, and in his letter to legislators he highlighted Senate GOP achievements over those years. They struck deals on three budgets without raising taxes and cut income taxes for the first time in 20 years, he said. Republicans also blocked DFL policy priorities and expanded their caucus from a one-seat majority over the past few years through special election wins and attracting centrist Democrats, he said.

"These accomplishments were possible because we stuck to our principles and communicated directly with the people of Minnesota," Gazelka wrote.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz has not announced whether he'll seek a second term in 2022, but is widely expected to run again.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.