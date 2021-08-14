Neil Shah, a dermatologist from North Oaks, has joined the battle for the GOP nomination in the 2022 Minnesota governor's race.

"I am determined to save Minnesota from career politicians, which is why this campaign is already getting such a great response in terms of grassroots support and donations," Shah said in a statement announcing that he had raised more than $100,000 in the week following his early August entrance into the race.

In a video announcing his campaign, Shah says he was born to immigrant parents in Chicago and is a Mayo Clinic-trained doctor who operates his own medical practice. He condemned DFL Gov. Tim Walz for his COVID-19 restrictions, and decried the "woke mob" that Shah said is demanding "gutted police departments" and pushing critical race theory "to brainwash our children."

Shah is the second Republican doctor vying for the office, along with family medicine physician and former state Sen. Scott Jensen of Chaska. Mike Murphy, mayor of the small Anoka County city of Lexington, and businessman Mike Marti are also running. And state Sens. Paul Gazelka and Michelle Benson, along with MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, have been mulling gubernatorial bids.

Gazelka, who is the Senate majority leader, said Wednesday that he wants to hear from people at the State Fair as he makes a decision.