Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is jumping into the Republican field for Minnesota governor, hoping his role as the lone conservative blockade to Democrats in state government during the pandemic is enough to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz next fall.

Gazelka, a four-term senator from East Gull Lake, announced his run on Wednesday surrounded by supporters at the Minnesota Capitol, where he's spent the last five years leading the Republican caucus in the Senate.

During his time in leadership, Gazelka brokered budget deals with Democratic governors and DFL leaders in control of the state House, but he's also been a vocal opponent to tax increases proposed by Democrats and Walz's response to the pandemic. He's opposed mask mandates and business and school closures to slow the spread of the virus. Gazelka recently stepped down as majority leader ahead of his run for governor.

"Tim Walz says he wants one Minnesota, but I've never seen Minnesotans more divided, angry and afraid then they are today," Gazelka said. "Is that the road we want to go down?"

He is the sixth Republican to enter the governor's race. His Republican colleague Sen. Michelle Benson and former Sen. Scott Jensen, as well as Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, businessman Mike Marti and Dr. Neil Shah have also announced a run for governor.

Republicans have been shut out of the governor's office since 2011 and have failed to win any statewide office since former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006. Gazelka said he's trying to break that streak by building support among delegates and lawmakers in formerly blue turf on the Iron Range, including former DFL Sen. Tom Bakk, now an independent from Cook. He said some Democrats in Minneapolis are also turned off by a ballot initiative that would make way for the city to replace the police department with a new public safety agency.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka speaking to attendees at Farmfest 2021, is running for Minnesota governor. GLEN STUBBE • STAR TRIBUNE

Gazelka is focusing his message on the governor's response to COVID-19, as well as Walz's handling of civil unrest that broke out in the Twin Cities last summer after George Floyd's killing. He said Walz's "absence of leadership" caused businesses to be looted, burned and destroyed. Walz, a former teacher and DFL congressman from Mankato, is expected to run for a second term in 2022, but he's made no formal announcement yet.

The DFL Party criticized Gazelka for blocking movement on a number of issues as leader, including hearings on police reform measures last session and new gun restriction laws. In a statement, DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said Gazelka held a postelection event last year where the family of former Sen. Jerry Relph believe he contracted COVID-19 and later died.

"At a time when Minnesotans need their elected leaders to look out for them, Sen. Paul Gazelka has put his political agenda over the health and safety of Minnesotans," Martin said in a statement. "Gazelka repeatedly spread dangerous misinformation throughout the pandemic and misled the public about the state of COVID-19 at virtually every turn."

Gazelka has served in the Minnesota Senate since 2011, representing parts of Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties in the north central part of the state. Before coming to the Senate, he served one term in the state House.

An insurance salesman who is largely driven by his Christian faith, Gazelka led the push for a failed constitutional amendment in 2012 to ban same-sex marriage. He rose to leadership after Republicans took control of the Senate in 2016, the same year Donald Trump was elected president.

He leaned into his faith and touted his anti-abortion record in announcing his run for governor. Gazelka signaled support for a Texas-style abortion ban but would not pledge to sign a similar law if it landed on his desk as governor.

"Every bill I have to see. I don't make commitments that directly, other than to say I'm pro-life," he said. "My whole record shows that I'm pro-life, so it would follow down that path."

The Republican Party of Minnesota is in turmoil after former chair Jennifer Carnahan suddenly resigned amid a ballooning scandal that she created a hostile work environment. Gazelka, who was not among a group of conservatives who called for her to resign, said he will abide by the party's endorsement and is not worried about its ability to rally behind the nominee.

