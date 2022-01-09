Kendall Qualls announced Sunday his run for governor in a brief, exclusive appearance on "Fox & Friends," joining a crowded field of GOP candidates looking to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

The Army veteran and former health care executive who unsuccessfully ran as a political newcomer for Minnesota's Third Congressional District in 2020 repeated some of the talking points from that campaign on Sunday during his gubernatorial announcement.

Qualls told Fox that he was filing as a candidate on the Republican ticket "because in our state we were ground zero — all of the rioting, looting and defunding the police initiatives all started and spread across the country."

"And even now, two years later, we're suffering from record crime across our state," he said. "And in the center of it all is our governor, Tim Walz, for allowing that to happen, his weak leadership..."

A host of "Fox and Friends" cut Qualls off mid-sentence to continue with another segment of the show after thanking the candidate for his time, adding his "personal story is one of inspiration, hopefully you can inspire Minnesota."

Qualls shares on his campaign website that he lived in Harlem and a trailer park in rural Oklahoma. He is the first and only member of his family to earn a college education. He graduated from Cameron University in 1985, earned his Masters from University of Oklahoma in 1988 and a Masters in business administration in 2011 from University of Michigan. He also served as a field artillery officer, including a tour in South Korea, before he was honorably discharged due to a knee injury.

Qualls and his wife Sheila have five children and live in Medina. They founded TakeCharge MN, which promotes two-parent families and opposes Critical Race Theory.

In response to Qualls' candidacy for governor, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin in a statement wrote that Qualls endorsed and voted for Donald Trump, "whose policies put millions of Americans' health care and livelihoods in jeopardy, and now, he is traveling the state pushing extreme Republican talking points in order to divide us."

"Minnesotans in the third congressional district already rejected Kendall Qualls's candidacy and I have no doubt it will happen again," Martin wrote. "This move only makes the messy GOP primary messier with no benefit to Minnesotans."

Four other GOP candidates have announced their run for governor, including former Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, GOP Sen. Michelle Benson and Scott Jensen, a Chaska physician who recently retired from the state Senate.

In December, businessman Mike Marti dropped out of the governor's race. The Republican Party in May will nominate one candidate to take on Walz.