GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY PREVIEW

Home-and-home series against Minnesota State Mankato; 6 p.m. Friday at Ridder Arena, 4 p.m. Saturday at Mankato's Mayo Clinic HSEC

TV: Fox 9+ (Saturday only)

For the fans: The Gophers will host a Thanksgiving food drive Friday, inviting fans to bring non-perishable food items. There also will be a photo station on the concourse.

. . .

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: The No. 4 Gophers (5-2, 3-2 WCHA) have lost only four of the 109 games they've played against Minnesota State Mankato (2-6, 0-6). They're looking to rebound after a pair of one-goal losses last weekend at Ohio State. The Mavericks have been outscored 27-3 while losing their past six games, all to top-10 teams.

Watch her: The Gophers still rely heavily on F Abbey Murphy, who has nine goals and six assists. But freshmen Ava Lindsay and Emma Kreisz have been impressive on the third line, and coach Brad Frost expects them to keep improving as the Gophers seek more balanced scoring.

Forecast: Despite dropping both games at Ohio State, Frost said he "loved the fight and compete" the Gophers showed. Expect them to dominate this weekend against a Mavericks lineup that has three shutout losses in six WCHA games.

. . .

Sign up here to get Gophers sports news delivered to your inbox for free.