GOPHERS WOMEN'S GAMEDAY

Wednesday: 7 p.m. vs. Wake Forest / BTN, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (4-2) split two games in the Cavalier Classic in Virginia over the weekend, losing to unbeaten Virginia 73-70, then beating Liberty 77-65. The Gophers are 3-1 under coach Lindsay Whalen in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They lost to North Carolina last season. G Katie Borowicz is coming off her best game at Minnesota, making nine of 11 shots, both her three-pointers, scoring 21 points with four rebounds, five assists and five steals. C Rose Micheaux was one rebound shy of her fourth points-rebounds double-double of the season against Liberty, scoring 15 points with nine boards.

Wake Forest update: The Demon Deacons are 4-3 after going 16-17 overall and 4-14 in the ACC last season. Those three losses came by 21 to Missouri, by three to Alabama and by 20 to Virginia. Junior G Jewel Spear is averaging 16.1 points per game and shooting nearly 45% on three-pointers. Sophomore G Elise Williams is averaging 8.6 points and shooting 39.1% on three-pointers. Wake Forest leads the ACC in threes attempted (182, 26 per game) and made (58, 8.4).