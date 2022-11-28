Katie Borowicz had 21 points, five assists and five steals on Sunday to lead the Gophers women's basketball team to a 77-65 victory over Liberty at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Va.
Coming off a 73-70 loss to Virginia on Saturday, the Gophers (4-2) held a double-digit lead for much of the second half against the Flames (2-4).
Rose Micheaux had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Amaya Battle had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench.
That more than made up for an off game by Mara Braun (three points on 1-for-10 shooting).
The Gophers return to Williams Arena on Wednesday night to play Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
