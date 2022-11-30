The University of Minnesota posted another strong showing Tuesday with the release of the NCAA's newest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) at 94%.

The Gophers have recorded the five highest GSR statistics in school history over the past five years with a school-record 96% last year, 94 % in both 2020 and 2019 and a 93% rate in 2018.

This year's GSR primarily focuses on the six-year cohorts who came to the 'U' as freshman in 2015. The GSR shows the percentage of student-athletes on any given team who earn a college degree within six years of starting school.

Nine Minnesota programs posted 100% graduation rates for the aforementioned time frame and eight of 10 others had graduation rates of at least 90%.