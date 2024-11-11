Gophers women’s basketball aims for 3-0 start with UMass-Lowell visiting the Barn
The Gophers have a busy week ahead. After playing host to the River Hawks, Minnesota heads to Tempe, Ariz., for games against Oregon State (Saturday) and SMU (Sunday).
7 p.m., Tuesday at Williams Arena
TV; radio: Streamed on BTN+; 96.7-FM
Opening bell: The is the third straight game at home for the Gophers to start the season. After Tuesday’s game, Minnesota will head to Tempe, Ariz., to play in the Brianna Classic. They will face Oregon State on Saturday and Southern Methodist on Sunday. Dawn Plitzuweit, in her second season as Gophers coach, is 12-1 in regular season non-conference games overall, 9-1 at Williams Arena, with the only loss coming to UConn last season.
Minnesota update: The 2-0 Gophers rallied from a slow start to beat Vermont 74-52 Friday. Minnesota was led by the starting backcourt of Amaya Battle and Mara Braun. They both scored 21 points, both made eight of 14 three-pointers, both hit three three-pointers. Battle added five assists. Braun had eight steals, tied for the fourth-most in program history and the most since Janel McCarville had 10 against Ohio State two decades ago. Backup center Annika Stewart has scored in double figures in each of her first two games with the Gophers.
UMass-Lowell update: The 0-2 River Hawks opened the season with losses to Colgate and Holy Cross. Both those opponents are coming off 20-plus-win seasons, and both played in the post-season last year, with Holy Cross advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The River Hawks are led by forward Rayne Durant (14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds).
