Gophers women’s basketball aims for 3-0 start with UMass-Lowell visiting the Barn

Minnesota update: The 2-0 Gophers rallied from a slow start to beat Vermont 74-52 Friday. Minnesota was led by the starting backcourt of Amaya Battle and Mara Braun. They both scored 21 points, both made eight of 14 three-pointers, both hit three three-pointers. Battle added five assists. Braun had eight steals, tied for the fourth-most in program history and the most since Janel McCarville had 10 against Ohio State two decades ago. Backup center Annika Stewart has scored in double figures in each of her first two games with the Gophers.