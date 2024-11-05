Because the Gophers women’s basketball team was already up 18 at the end of one quarter in its season-opening game against Central Connecticut State on Monday night at Williams Arena, the final score wasn’t the most interesting thing to see.
Gophers women’s basketball cruises past Central Connecticut 89-48 in season opener
Minnesota’s bench scored 50 points, including a team-leading 18 points from graduate transfer Annika Stewart, showcasing the depth that coach Dawn Plitzuweit promised.
But here it is: Minnesota 89, Blue Devils 48.
Not surprisingly, playing against a small-conference school without its top player — Belle Lanpher has a hand injury — the Gophers won easily.
And much of what happened looked familiar. Mara Braun, healthy again, had 17 points and five assists. Grace Grocholski was 2-for-4 on three-point tries and scored eight points. Amaya Battle had seven rebounds and two steals and three assists to go with five points. The Gophers held Central Connecticut State to 39.2% shooting, had a 41-2 edge on points off turnovers and a 42-14 advantage on points in the paint.
But Monday, the devil was in the details, and many of them came off a bench that scored 50 points.
Despite returning all five starters from last team, the Gophers, in many ways, look like a different team.
Coach Dawn Plitzuweit promised a deeper bench this year, and Monday it delivered.
Graduate transfer Annika Stewart came off the bench to lead the team with 18 points, making seven of 10 field-goal tries overall and going 3-for-4 on three-pointers. Taylor Woodson — a transfer from Michigan — scored 10 points. Stewart, Woodson, McKenna Johnson and Tori McKinney — a freshman from Minnetonka — all scored their first points in a Gophers uniform.
The bench effort was led by Stewart, a stretch-five player who hit her first shot, a three from the top of the key. Woodson hit five of 10 shots and had five rebounds and two steals.
And Stewart — who hit her first shot, a first-quarter three from the top of the key, got it going early. McKinney, showing the speed coaches and teammates have been talking about, scored six points, as did Nia Holloway and Johnson.
In all, the bench scored most of Minnesota’s points. And while part of that is because of the nature of the one-sided game, it’s also an indication of a depth the Gophers haven’t had in a while.
Stewart had seven points during the first quarter, which ended with the Gophers up 24-6. McKinney and Woodson had four points each in the second quarter, as that Gophers lead grew to as big as 23. And then Stewart had eight more on 4-for-4 shooting as the lead grew to 27 after three quarters.
Resting the starters for the final quarter skews the numbers, but the Gophers bench combined to shoot 19-for-37 and had 19 rebounds and 11 steals.
Minnesota’s bench scored 50 points, including a team-leading 18 points from graduate transfer Annika Stewart, showcasing the depth that coach Dawn Plitzuweit promised.