Gophers women’s basketball cruises past Central Connecticut 89-48 in season opener

And much of what happened looked familiar. Mara Braun, healthy again, had 17 points and five assists. Grace Grocholski was 2-for-4 on three-point tries and scored eight points. Amaya Battle had seven rebounds and two steals and three assists to go with five points. The Gophers held Central Connecticut State to 39.2% shooting, had a 41-2 edge on points off turnovers and a 42-14 advantage on points in the paint.