Dawn Plitzuweit warned this one would be tougher.
Gophers women’s basketball team, rallying behind Amaya Battle and Mara Braun, dispatches Vermont
Amaya Battle and Mara Braun scored 21 points apiece, with Braun including eight steals in her hefty stat line and Battle throwing five assists into her contribution.
After the Gophers women’s basketball team had cruised in an opening-night win, the Minnesota coach said Friday’s game against Vermont would be more of a test.
For much of two quarters, it was.
But then Amaya Battle and Mara Braun made sure it wasn’t.
The two juniors led the Gophers to a 74-52 victory over the Catamounts at Williams Arena.
But not until after the Gophers (2-0) struggled to make shots early, managed just 12 second-quarter points and found themselves trailing by nine with just over six minutes left in the first half.
Over the next 15 minutes, 7 seconds the Gophers outscored Vermont 41-15, turning that nine-point deficit into a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Thanks mainly to Braun and Battle, who scored 25 of those points.
On a night when the Gophers started slowly, their veteran backcourt — and a dialed-up defense — made the difference.
Both Battle and Braun scored 21 points. Both made eight of 14 shots. Battle was 3-for-5 on three-pointers, Braun 3-for-6. Battle had four rebounds, five assists and just one turnover. Braun had four assists, zero turnovers.
And a career-high eight steals, a big reason why the Gophers had an 18-4 edge on points off turnovers. Braun’s eight steals are a career high and tied for fourth most in a game by a Gophers player. It’s the most since Janel McCarville had 10 steals vs. Ohio State on March 5, 2004.
Annika Stewart scored 11 for Minnesota. Former Monticello athlete Anna Olson led Vermont (1-1) with 14 points.
Plitzuweit talked about the Catamounts’ patience leading up to the game, and it showed in a first quarter that ended in a 17-17 tie. Vermont hit half of its shots and had one more field goal after the first 10 minutes. The Gophers, meanwhile, shot south of 40 percent. Olson scored six for Vermont, Battle six for the Gophers.
And then the Gophers offense went into a stall. The Gophers missed their first eight shots of the second quarter and didn’t manage a point until Sophie Hart scored in the paint with 5:06 to go.
Vermont? The Catamounts hit their first three shots of the quarter, including a three-pointer, and took a 26-7 lead on two free throws by Sarah Ericson with 6:12 left in the half.
Then the Gophers started getting defensive and the Catamounts’ shots stopped falling. Vermont made just one of its last nine shots in the half. But the Gophers’ continued struggles made it hard for them to take advantage, still trailing by seven with just over two minutes left in the half.
Then Minnesota finished the half on an 8-0 run. Battle hit a jumper and drove for a score. Braun stole the ball and scored, then Grace Grocholski fed Stewart for a basket that put the Gophers up 29-28 at the half, Minnesota’s first lead since late in the first quarter. The two teams combined to score just 23 points on 10-for-28 shooting.
The Gophers found some offensive footing in the third quarter. Braun scored 10 points and Battle nine in Minnesota’s 29-13 third quarter that put them up 17 entering the fourth.
Battle made all three of her shots. Braun scored 10 and had three steals in the quarter. Those two were huge in a 13-1 run to end the quarter.
The Crosby-Ironton junior guard ranked by ESPN as the 43rd-best recruit in the nation for the Class of 2026 decided to stay in Minnesota for college.