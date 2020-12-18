The game would have been more 'important' when it was originally scheduled to be played last month. But a Minnesota-Wisconsin battle of any sort carries weight beyond most other rivalries, and there will be no shortage of pride at stake when the teams play for Paul Bunyan's Axe, which is currently held by the Badgers.

Our game day coverage includes a Live Blog, where you can see what our writers are saying about the game and get updates from around college football, as well as up-to-the-minute statistics from the stadium.

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

TV: BTN Radio: 100.3 FM, Satellite

Megan Ryan's game prediction (coming Saturday)

Gophers-Badgers pregame on StribSports Live

Ryan's Big Ten power rankings

Star Tribune Gophers writers on Twitter:

Megan Ryan |Chip Scoggins

Rosters: Gophers | Wisconsin (Click on player names for stats and news updates)

2020 schedules, results: Gophers | Wisconsin

Team statistics: Gophers | Wisconsin

College football scoreboard

Go deep with Star Tribune coverage

Badgers fell into rut after original game was canceled

Giving Gophers football special treatment the right call

Junior Mafe getting to opposing quarterbacks

U football signs targets except for one top recruit

Ranking the Big Ten recruiting classes

Shakopee star upfront about his chances with Gophers

Ibrahim named Big Ten's top running back