1.No. 3 Ohio State (5-0)

2.No. 7 Indiana (6-1)

3.No. 15 Northwestern (6-1)

4.No. 18 Iowa (6-2)

5.Gophers (3-3)

6.Penn State (3-5)

7.Rutgers (3-5)

8.Wisconsin (2-3)

9.Maryland (2-3)

10.Purdue (2-4)

11.Michigan (2-4)

12.Illinois (2-5)

13.Michigan State (2-5)

14.Nebraska (2-5)

Comments: The top four teams have a combined 23 wins. The bottom 10 have a combined 23 wins. So, please, have a heart. Stop with the irate e-mails. It's very hard to power rank in a year of vast unbalance. Nebraska took up residence in the basement for losing to the Gophers despite holding every advantage. Illinois lost 28-10 to Northwestern and then lost its coach, with the school firing Lovie Smith after five seasons. So much for following up on that 2019 bowl game.

Week 8 MVP

IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE, WR, IOWA

The senior caught seven passes for a career-high 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-7 victory against Wisconsin. That yardage was the most for an Iowa player since 2011. In all, he had 167 all-purpose yards.